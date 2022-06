After training as a triathlete for over a year, Jared Hui decided to register for a gravel cycling race in the Philippines in April as a checkpoint to clock his progress.

It was his first race of any kind, and was held on unfamiliar terrain that could not be found in Singapore. To his surprise, he qualified for the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Gravel World Championships later this year - the date and venue have yet to be announced.