Huge win 'more than I can ever dream of'

SYDNEY - Norwegian Tobias Foss stunned everyone, including himself, by winning the men's time trial at the road cycling world championships in Wollongong on Sunday to take his first global title.

The 25-year-old clocked 40min 2.78sec over the twisting two-lap 34.2km event around the coastal city some 80km south of Sydney and then waited as a string of feted champions completed the course.

None of them was able to better his time, however, with Swiss Stefan Kung coming up 2.95 seconds short to take the silver and Belgian Remco Evenepoel, fresh from his Vuelta a Espana triumph a week earlier, third in 40:11.94.

"It really feels like I'm in some kind of dream, I don't believe it, it's so unreal," said Foss, who will wear the rainbow jersey for the next year.

"My legs were really good and I was confident I was in good shape but man, this is more than I can ever dream of.

"I'll really try to enjoy it but first I must realise it."

Italian Filippo Ganna, who was looking for a third straight title, ended seventh, behind two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia in sixth spot.

Briton Ethan Hayter, who finished fourth, will be cursing his luck.

He lost his chain riding over a bump in the road and had to change bikes in the middle of the race before finishing nearly 40 seconds behind Foss.

Last year's runner-up, Wout van Aert of Belgium, was a notable absentee. He has opted to focus on the elite road race next weekend in which he aims to topple French two-time champion Julian Alaphilippe.

It was the first time that the women and men had competed on the same world championship time trial course over the same distance on the same day and Ellen van Dijk earlier retained her title.