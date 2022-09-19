Huge win 'more than I can ever dream of'

SYDNEY - Norwegian Tobias Foss stunned everyone, including himself, by winning the men's time trial at the road cycling world championships in Wollongong on Sunday to take his first global title.
The 25-year-old clocked 40min 2.78sec over the twisting two-lap 34.2km event around the coastal city some 80km south of Sydney and then waited as a string of feted champions completed the course.
None of them was able to better his time, however, with Swiss Stefan Kung coming up 2.95 seconds short to take the silver and Belgian Remco Evenepoel, fresh from his Vuelta a Espana triumph a week earlier, third in 40:11.94.
"It really feels like I'm in some kind of dream, I don't believe it, it's so unreal," said Foss, who will wear the rainbow jersey for the next year.
"My legs were really good and I was confident I was in good shape but man, this is more than I can ever dream of.
"I'll really try to enjoy it but first I must realise it."
Italian Filippo Ganna, who was looking for a third straight title, ended seventh, behind two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia in sixth spot.
Briton Ethan Hayter, who finished fourth, will be cursing his luck.
He lost his chain riding over a bump in the road and had to change bikes in the middle of the race before finishing nearly 40 seconds behind Foss.
Last year's runner-up, Wout van Aert of Belgium, was a notable absentee. He has opted to focus on the elite road race next weekend in which he aims to topple French two-time champion Julian Alaphilippe.
It was the first time that the women and men had competed on the same world championship time trial course over the same distance on the same day and Ellen van Dijk earlier retained her title.
The 35-year-old Dutchwoman clocked 44:28.60 to beat early starter Grace Brown of Australia by 12.73sec and claim her third world title. Swiss Marlen Reusser won bronze to add to her silvers from the last two editions.
The gold medal made van Dijk the second most successful rider in the history of the women's world championships behind France's Jeannie Longo, who won four time trial titles between 1995 and 2001.
"I just thought I've had a great year in the rainbow jersey and I'll just give it all today," said van Dijk, who claimed her first title in 2013.
"I had no idea how I was riding. Honestly, I was so surprised when I crossed the finish line."
Italy's Vittoria Guazzini finished fourth to take the inaugural women's under-23 title.
Meanwhile, the Giro d'Italia's organiser RCS Sport is asking Ganna to find another date for his attempt at the hour record as it is scheduled for the same day as its flagship one-day race, the Giro di Lombardia.
Italian Ganna's Ineos Grenadiers team said on Friday that the dethroned time-trial world champion would make his bid for the record on Oct 8 in Grenchen, Switzerland.
"RCS Sport considers this... inappropriate," the sport and media company told Reuters on Saturday. "Two events of international level and of great importance for professional cycling should not take place on the same date."
The Giro di Lombardia is the last of five "Monument" classics after Milano-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.
REUTERS, AFP