Just days before he was set to fly back to Italy to prepare for the upcoming Italian GT Championship, Singapore's Sean Hudspeth received news that the country was going into lockdown to stop a third wave of coronavirus infections that is threatening to wash over Europe.

Despite this, Hudspeth, who had been in Singapore since January, bit the bullet and engineered a return to Italy last week to gear up for the season where he will be making the step up to the Pro class.