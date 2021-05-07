Hubbard set to be first transgender Olympian

WELLINGTON • New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is poised to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic Games, in a move that will reignite the often vitriolic debate over the ethics of trans sport.

The 43-year-old, who was born male but transitioned to female in her 30s, is on the verge of reaching the Tokyo Olympics under coronavirus-enforced new qualifying rules.

Hubbard, who also competed as a male, became eligible to lift as a woman after showing testosterone levels below the threshold required by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

She is aiming to make New Zealand's Tokyo Olympics squad to contest the women's +87kg category, an event in which she is currently ranked 16th in the world.

Hubbard is already in the history books after becoming the first transgender Commonwealth Games athlete in 2018 when the event was held on the Gold Coast.

While the New Zealand team has yet to be named, officials said Hubbard is likely to meet new qualification criteria that has been simplified by the International Weightlifting Federation because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee has strongly backed Hubbard's right to compete in the past, and said all athletes selected for Tokyo would receive its support.

"The New Zealand team has a strong culture of manaaki (caring), inclusion and respect for all," the body said.

Not all in the sporting world have been so welcoming and Hubbard's appearance at the Games is sure to generate intense interest and spotlight the thorny issue of transgender athletes.

She has become an unwitting lightning rod for discussion on the issue, with some arguing she has an unfair advantage over female-born athletes and others saying she meets the criteria laid down by the IOC.

In a vastly complex debate, both sides claim to have science on their side. Current IOC rules state a trans woman can compete provided her testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per litre, a criteria Hubbard meets.

But the Australian Weightlifting Federation has tried to have her barred from competing, albeit unsuccessfully, arguing the physique and power she developed as a male before transitioning gave her a physical advantage regardless of testosterone levels.

While there are genuine issues to be debated, discussion about transgender sport is a hot-button topic that frequently descends into acrimony and name calling, particularly online.

British TV presenter Piers Morgan targeted Hubbard last year, when her Olympic berth began looking a realistic prospect after strong comeback performances following an elbow injury.

"This is insane. Women's rights to basic fairness & equality are getting destroyed at the altar of political correctness," he tweeted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE