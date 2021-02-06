'Huat Run' and other CNY activities at the Sports Hub

To many, Chinese New Year is about the annual gatherings with relatives and family friends, the guilt-free feasting of goodies, or even trying one's luck at the mahjong table.

But, for those looking to burn off those extra calories or families looking to celebrate it a little differently, the Singapore Sports Hub has a variety of activities on offer.

For example, it will be holding an 888-metre "Huat Run" around the 100Plus Promenade from today to Feb 26. The first 88 participants to complete it will each receive a festive F&N goodie bag.

Participants can do the run at their own convenience.

They can also take a picture with the Prosperity Pineapple placed along the route, post it on their Instagram account with the hashtags #AllLaiRun and #MySgSportsHub and show it to customer care officers at the visitors centre.

The three posts with the most number of likes will win hongbaos of up to $288.

To ensure safe management measures are in place, the Sports Hub will set up temperature screenings at every entry point and contact tracing via SafeEntry will be mandatory. Visitors should avoid being in groups of more than eight and observe social distancing of at least one metre.

Alternatively, with water being a symbol of wealth in Chinese culture, individuals can usher in good fortune for the year by taking a dip in the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

There are options like the Kids Water Playground or the Sports Hub's half-pipe surfing facility Stingray for bodyboarding and skimboarding.

A special light show, in the auspicious colours of red and yellow, has also been curated. It will run from 7pm-11pm between Sunday and Feb 19.

With the OCBC Arena being the Home of the Singapore Slingers for over six years, some of the Slingers will also be participating in the "Huat Run" to show their support for the Sports Hub's initiative.

Michael Johnson, general manager of the Slingers, said: "Chinese New Year is a special time in Singapore and this Sports Hub promotion offers the chance for our players to get some exercise while having some fun."