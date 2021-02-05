'Huat Run' among highlights on offer at Sports Hub over Chinese New Year period

SINGAPORE- To many, Chinese New Year is about the once-a-year gatherings with relatives and family friends, the guilt-free feasting of goodies, or even trying one's luck at the mahjong table.

But for those looking to burn off those extra calories, or families looking to celebrate it a little differently, the Singapore Sports Hub has a wide variety of activities on offer.

For example, it will be holding an 888-metre 'Huat Run' around the 100Plus Promenade from Feb 6-26, where the first 88 participants to complete it will each receive a festive F&N goodie bag. Participants can do the run at their own convenience.

They can also take a picture with the Prosperity Pineapple placed along the route, post it on their Instagram account with the hashtags #AllLaiRun and #MySgSportsHub and show it to customer care officers at the visitors centre. The three posts with the most number of likes will win cash "ang pows" of up to $288.

To ensure safe management measures are in place, the Sports Hub will set up temperature screenings at every entry point and contact tracing via SafeEntry will be mandatory. Patrons should avoid being in groups of more than eight and observe social distancing of at least one metre.

Alternatively, with water being a symbol of wealth in Chinese culture, individuals can usher in good fortune for the year by taking a dip in the OCBC Aquatic Centre, with options like the Kids Water Playground or the Sports Hub's half-pipe surfing facility Stingray for bodyboarding and skimboarding.

A special light show, in auspicious colours like red and yellow, has also been curated and will run from 7pm-11pm between Feb 7 and Feb 19.

With the OCBC Arena being the Home of the Singapore Slingers for over six years, some of the Slingers will also be participating in the 'Huat Run' to show their support for Sports Hub's initiative.

Michael Johnson, general manager of the Singapore Slingers said: "Chinese New Year is a special time in Singapore and this Sports Hub promotion offers the chance for our players to get some exercise while having some fun."