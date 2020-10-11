How to train for 17.5km

Those who run two to three times a week can break the challenge down to four or five sessions over 10 days, clocking 4-5km each session.

You can start your running journey by clocking 20-30 minutes per session. Each session allows you to clock at least 2-4km. Overall, you can look at doing

4 x 20-minute (8km in total) and a 3 x 30-minute session (10km) to complete the challenge. The estimated pace is about 9-10 minutes per kilometre. But do not worry if you cannot match that pace, especially if you are beginning your fitness journey. The advantage of doing a virtual run is to complete the distance at your own pace.

Regular runners who clock 8-15 km per session can simply break it down to two or three sessions. You can clock an 8km and 10km run and complete it in two sessions, or 8km over three sessions.

If you are used to doing races that are 5km or 10km long, do not be shocked by the distance you will have to conquer in The Straits Times Virtual Run's 17.5km category.

If you are a seasoned runner, this distance can be done in one session.

If not, the distance can be covered cumulatively over several sessions in the given period depending on your comfort level.

The virtual run is a good time for you to pick up running. It does not require you to complete the full distance within one run, which many would feel is a tough process.

I have provided a guide on how an individual can actually plan his routine to work towards achieving the objective of completing 17.5km in 10 days.

Rest days are planned in between because they allow muscles to recover and recuperate from exercise-induced fatigue.

They also allow your body to adapt to the training load, let your nervous system regenerate, reduce chances of overtraining, and reduce chances of suffering stress fractures and more.

Loh Guo Pei