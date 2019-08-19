How to duck the heat - AquaFit has a cool solution

Stepping out of the house for exercise in Singapore's sweltering heat can be a dreaded affair for some.

But those looking to beat the heat and keep fit can look to AquaFit, an aqua aerobics fitness class by swim school aquaDucks.

For those who cannot swim, fret not. The low-impact workout will be held in a 1.2m temperature-regulated, salt-water pool at Turf City, as part of the build-up programme for the Sept 29 The Straits Times Run.

It may be easy on the knees, but be prepared to feel the impact of a session that burns between 350 and 400 calories.

From short sprints to balancing on floating devices such as foam noodles and kickboards, participants can expect a session of cardio, strength and resistance exercises accompanied by music.

Lindy Koh, operations manager of Swim Centre Verhoef (aquaDucks) said: "AquaFit is like any exercise and sports, but, being in the water, the impact is really good. It's a pretty popular programme, even for people with previous injuries, (or) the elderly."

It is something that is not restricted to a person's experience, physique or age. But Koh said those with previous injuries, especially to the back and the knee, should notify the instructor beforehand so that the routine can be modified to fit their needs.

Registration for AquaFit is open to all ST Run participants. Successful registrants pay only a $5 fee, which will go to the ST School Pocket Money Fund.

Visit straitstimesrun.com to sign up for the AquaFit session in the "pre-run activities & workshops" section under the "race info" tab.

All ST Run participants will receive goodie bags that include a New Balance NB Dry running top and NB Dry finisher's T-shirt. Both are limited edition and worth $49.