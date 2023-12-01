How the pandemic turned 3 Taiwanese brothers and pool champions into YouTube stars

SINGAPORE – Growing up in an eight-table pool hall which their father owned in Taiwan’s Yilan county, it is no surprise that Ko Ping-yi, the eldest of three brothers, declared one day as a 12-year-old: “I want to learn to play pool.”

But nobody could have guessed that kiddy enthusiasm would lead to a pool empire as Ping-yi and Ping-chung would become world champions, while Ping-han is an Asian junior champion.

Ping-yi recounted how his father Chih-ming once kitted him out in suit and tie as they drove around the island looking for a coach.

The 34-year-old, in Singapore to defend his title at the ongoing TE Capital APP 9-Ball tournament, said: “I thought it strange that I had to be so formally attired then, but I think my dad just wanted people to take us seriously.”

The out-of-the-box methods continued. To hone his focus, Chih-ming would take him to stare down the unblinking honour guards at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

Ping-yi said: “After hours, he would pull down the shutters at his pool hall and put the music on at full blast while they played, or turn off the air-conditioning during summer. It made me very frustrated, and I couldn’t stand it.

“I thought about quitting because I was already trying hard and it never seemed good enough then. But I persevered because I love pool, and his weird ways worked because I’m now able to stay calm when conditions are not ideal.”

Among his notable achievements are coming from 4-14 down to beat Filipino Dennis Orcollo 15-14 at the 2008 Thailand Open final and winning the 2007 and 2008 World Nine-ball Junior Championship.

He also claimed both the nine-ball and 10-ball world titles in 2015, a golden year in which he lifted the World Cup of Pool with compatriot Chang Yu-lung.

His success would inspire his younger brothers – both are also competing this week at the Aspire Recreation Centre at HarbourFront Centre – to follow in his footsteps.

Ping-chung, 28, laughed as he said: “I have to thank my big brother for sparing me the pain and grief he went through as the trailblazer, as I could learn from his mistakes and solutions.”

Considered the most talented of the trio, he won the World Nine-ball Junior Championship in 2013 and the World 10-ball Championship in 2019.

He added: “Actually, I was quite resistant to playing competitively because I witnessed the scoldings Ping-yi got, and I thought it was a very tough thing to do. But my dad still dragged me to tournaments, and I really enjoyed it.

“I’m really grateful to my brother because I can ask him anything and trust him to give me solutions without fail. I also have to thank my dad because my big-match temperament was built from young, playing in all those events in front of big crowds.”

Nothing, however, could have prepared them for the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing travel restrictions. As full-time athletes who are not funded by their government and have to rely on prize money and sponsorship, that was a crisis.