ST Full-time Report: How Shanti Pereira fixed her dodgy knee | Albirex Niigata considering name change

A niggling pain in her right knee threatened to derail Shanti Pereira’s route to a stellar 2023 until she met Dr Nikos Apostolopoulos, a stretch therapy expert.
Next, six-time Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata have wasted no time in assembling a new squad ahead of the new season, when they will be competing as a local outfit and possibly under a new name.
Finally, Saiyidah Aisyah, who took an indefinite break from competitive rowing in end-2017, realised that she had “unfinished business” at the Olympics and has launched a comeback at the age of 35 as she makes a bid for the Paris Games in July.
How a knee injury almost derailed Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira’s season
A meeting with stretch therapy expert Dr Nikos Apostolopoulos worked wonders for her.
Singaporeans Terry Hee and Jessica Tan’s fairytale run ends in Malaysia Open badminton semis
They lost 21-16, 21-16 to South Korea’s mixed doubles pair Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun in Kuala Lumpur.
Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata mull over name change
The club chairman said this may take place in 2023 or 2024, with possibly Jurong used.
Seven years after Rio Olympics, Singaporean rower Saiyidah Aisyah aims for another shot in Paris 2024
Sporting Life: Who plays whom? In sport there’s always drama in the draw
Like life, the draw can be unfair but it can’t be flourished as a defence, writes Rohit Brijnath.
New national women’s water polo coach Yu Lei sees himself as not just a teacher
He also plays the roles of friend and elder as the team gear up for their world championship debut in February.
Netball and basketball help student-athletes overcome dyslexia, health scare
One struggled to read in primary school while the other was admitted to ICU after suffering DVT from an ankle injury.
On The Ball: Jordan Henderson at an uncomfortable crossroads after Saudi sojourn
Few clubs seem to be interested in signing the former Liverpool captain, writes John Brewin.
Podcast: How 1.94m Viktor Axelsen become a badminton giant
Singapore shooters begin 2024 with silver medal at Asian Championships
The 10m air rifle women’s team finished second but the shooters missed out on qualifying for the Olympics.
