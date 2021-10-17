How much S'pore athletes get at major Games

With DBS Bank joining the Tote Board as a sponsor of the Athletes Achievement Awards (AAA), the cash incentives for athletes at major para-events will increase though they will still be less than what their able-bodied counterparts will get for gold medals.

Both groups also have to give 20 per cent of this monetary reward to their respective associations to help fund future training and development.

Olympics: $1,000,000 (no additional payout for subsequent gold medals)

$1,000,000 (no additional payout for subsequent gold medals) Paralympics: $400,000*

$400,000* Asian Games: $200,000 for first gold, $100,000 for second, none for third.

$200,000 for first gold, $100,000 for second, none for third. Asian Para Games: $70,000*

$70,000* Commonwealth Games: $40,000 for an able-bodied athlete (up to two golds) and $40,000 for a para-athlete*

$40,000 for an able-bodied athlete (up to two golds) and $40,000 for a para-athlete* SEA Games: $10,000 for first gold, $5,000 each for a second and third gold.

$10,000 for first gold, $5,000 each for a second and third gold. Asean Para Games: $4,000*

*Under the AAA framework, para-athletes are entitled to rewards for a maximum of three golds at all major Games.