Houle dedicates first stage win to late brother

FOIX (France) • Hugo Houle of Israel-Premier Tech had always wanted to win a Tour de France stage for his brother Pierrik, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver while he was out jogging in 2012.

The emotional Canadian finally did it yesterday in Stage 16, a 178.5km ride from Carcassonne to Foix, and pointed to the sky to dedicate the triumph to his late sibling.

"I never won a race - I guess it's the right place to win my first!" the 31-year-old said.

"They let me go. I went out, full gas. At the end I hang on, hang on, hang on. At the end, in a technical section, I gained some more time.

"When they showed me 'one minute' I thought, 'Unreal, I'm going to do it!'

"I was getting some cramp because I was missing some food as I couldn't get my car for the last 60km. I had one dream - win the stage for my brother, who died when I turned professional. I won it for him. It's incredible… I'm just so happy."

Houle became the first Canadian to win a stage on the world's greatest cycling race in 34 years.

He succeeded Steve Bauer, who won the first stage of the 1988 Tour in Machecoul.

France's Valentin Madouas was second for Groupama-FDJ while Houle's compatriot and Israel-Premier Tech teammate Michael Woods took third place.

Meanwhile, Jumbo Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall leader's yellow jersey, 2min 22sec ahead of Slovenia's defending champion Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates.

Welshman Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers was third.

Separately, Mark Cavendish has said that he has no immediate plans to retire after only being named in Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's reserves for the Tour.

The 37-year-old had said at the end of 2020 that he was considering retirement but enjoyed a remarkable return to form last year, sprinting to four stage wins to equal the record of 34 set by Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

He made his case for selection this year after winning his second British road race title last month but Fabio Jakobsen was chosen as the Belgian team's sprinter.

"I know I'll win again," Cavendish told the BBC on Monday.

"I'm in my best form for easily a decade. When you think that's gone to waste a bit, that can be hard. But I don't see myself retiring. As long as I know I'll win then I'll carry on my career."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

TOUR DE FRANCE

Stage 17: Singtel TV Ch116, 7pm