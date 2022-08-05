Hougang's joker shows he can walk the talk

He is deemed the joker of the team because he enjoys cracking jokes with his teammates.

But on the pitch, Brazilian Pedro Bortoluzo has recently shown himself to be an ace in Hougang United's pack.

After a slow start to the season, the 26-year-old forward has racked up five goals in his last four Singapore Premier League games.

This has taken his tally to 12 in all competitions, including the four goals he scored in Hougang's three AFC Cup games in June.

That did not come easy though as Bortoluzo did not have a smooth start to life in Singapore. He had to cope with a language barrier and an injured thigh.

Speaking through teammate and translator, fellow Brazilian Andre Moritz, Bortoluzo said: "Language was for sure the biggest challenge because I am an active talker but I struggle with English."

Still, he does his best to break the ice with his teammates - his most famous joke is that his English is fantastic although he does not speak much of the language.

"I can understand English well but when I try to speak, sometimes I get stuck," said Bortoluzo, who sparked much laughter among his teammates during training yesterday, ahead of today's game against title-chasers Albirex Niigata.

"But I like to talk so since I know a little bit of English, I want to break the ice with jokes so people can feel more comfortable with me."

After scoring on his debut, he injured his thigh in Hougang's second game of the season against Tanjong Pagar United.

It ruled him out for a few weeks, which he called his "worst moment in Singapore".

But having found his form and confidence, Bortoluzo, who joined Hougang from second-tier Portuguese club Oliveirense, hopes to help the fifth-placed Cheetahs finish as the second-best local club, which might see them qualify for the AFC Cup again.

To do that, they will likely have to finish in third spot, currently occupied by Tanjong Pagar who are five points ahead.

Bortoluzo said: "As a striker, it's good to score more goals and have more assists, but the most important thing is the victory and I want to help the best I can."

Moritz and Hougang coach Clement Teo hailed Bortoluzo's impact and work ethic.

Moritz, 35, who hangs out with his fellow Brazilian off the pitch once a week, said: "We have a good relationship and he's like a little brother to me. He has big potential and he's a good player."

Teo knows tonight's match against Albirex at Hougang Stadium will be a tough one but he is counting on Bortoluzo and his teammates to spring a surprise.

Said Teo: "He helps the team tremendously with his work rate. It took a little while for him to get going but he has helped the rest of the players on the field get on the scoresheet.

"That's something rare for a main striker, chasing to be back in midfield then defending. He's a team player and he helps a lot in every department.

"Hopefully he will do it all again against Albirex. They're a really tough team to play against right now but... we will give them a run for their money."

LION CITY SAILORS V BALESTIER

The Sailors will look to bounce back after losing 4-2 to title rivals Albirex last week. Balestier have been in sub-par form, winning just two of their last 10 games - both against the Young Lions.

YOUNG LIONS V TG PAGAR

Tanjong Pagar will be counting on Reo Nishiguchi, who has scored four in the last four games, to help them consolidate third place.

ALBIREX V YOUNG LIONS

Title-chasing Albirex play their game in hand next week, which will give them the opportunity to leapfrog the Sailors at the summit.

TODAY

Hougang v Albirex

Hougang Stadium, 7.45pm

TOMORROW

Lion City Sailors v Balestier

Jalan Besar Stadium, 5.30pm

SUNDAY

Young Lions v Tanjong Pagar

Jalan Besar Stadium, 5.30pm

WEDNESDAY

Albirex v Young Lions

Jurong East Stadium, 7.45pm

*All on Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202