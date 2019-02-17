HotBods: Felix Tan, 19 Student



Felix Tan, 19

Student

Height: 1.76m Weight: 75kg

Exercise regimen: I was probably born with the worst athletic genes the planet has to offer, but through studying and doing resistance exercises and plyometrics, I was able to improve my sporting performance, such as my vertical jump and speed.

Diet: Food hasn't been an issue for me since I work out pretty regularly. However, due to my current busy schedule I have made some changes to my nutrition. I reduced the amount of saturated and trans fat in my meals and increased unsaturated fats in order to reduce low-density lipoprotein.



Wenny Juwita, 22

Student

Height: 1.63m Weight: 57kg

Exercise regimen: I like sports, especially when it comes to challenging my own strength. The workouts that I usually do are HIIT, yoga, pilates and running. I also like water sports and hiking. Usually, I work out three to five times a week or more because I enjoy it.

Diet: I always drink a nutritional shake containing protein, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients important for my body for breakfast. Throughout the day, I like to balance my food intake and I focus more on macronutrients. Instead of cutting foods, I prefer food substitution. Plant-based foods are my favourite substitutes so far. My favourite go-to snacks are either boiled eggs or fruits.

