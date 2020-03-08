Nicholas Huang, 35

Real estate consultant

Height: 1.67m Weight: 66kg

Exercise regimen: Due to my hectic schedule, I usually try to complete my training within 40 minutes. My daily routine includes 15 minutes of circuit training with a mixture of strength and endurance exercises.

For circuit training, I do bodyweight exercises, like variations of push-ups, chin-ups , dips at parallel bars, sit-ups , v-ups, reverse crunches, planking, squats and alternate lunge. I would then end off with a 3km jog for cardio fitness.

Diet: I try not to eat excessive amounts of rice or noodles but will eat more proteins like meat and fish . I watch my sugar and soft-drink intake.

Kelly Wong, 28

Pilates instructor

Height: 1.6m Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen: I can't sit still; I love variety in workouts. Besides teaching and practising Pilates, I also enjoy running, swimming, barre and yoga. On days when I don't work out, I spend 15-20 minutes stretching.

Diet: I've started to cook plant-based meals for lunches, including grains, nuts, beans and soy products. I've felt a change, a lightness that I've never felt. I'm still a huge foodie and love to check out new cafes and restaurants on weekends. I don't restrict my diet (give me dessert any time), but I believe that balance and moderation is important.