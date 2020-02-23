Nicholas Joel Leong, 25

Performing artist/model

Height: 1.8m Weight: 73kg

Exercise regimen: I work out seven days a week, occasionally twice a day, mainly on weighted calisthenics and weight training. I indulge in many physical activities throughout the day, such as B-boy (breakdance), stilt walking, tricking (gymnastics), inline skating, long boarding and quad skating.

Diet: My normal diet is chicken breast, potatoes and broccoli for a meal a day. I go for healthier options when I eat out.

Kuek Ziyi, 31

Freelance model/teacher/translator/skater

Height: 1.72m Weight: 58kg

Exercise regimen: I work out in the gym every other day, and sometimes mix it with weight training at the fitness corner. I also do inline skating once or twice a week, and long board, skateboard and quad skate as well.

Diet: I dislike sweet, oily and over-processed food. However, I eat in rather big portions. But, just before a shoot, I usually reduce my food intake (including chocolates), avoid carbs and replace some meals with boiled chicken breast and eggs.