Hot Bods: Clarence Lee and Jean Chia

Clarence Lee, 42

Fitness model/fitness business consultant

Height: 1.75m Weight: 75kg

Exercise regimen: I dedicate 3-4 weight training sessions a week by splitting my routine into muscle groups such as chest, back, legs and shoulders. When I am prepping for commercial work, I allocate at least 3-5 sessions of one-hour cardio on either the treadmill or stationary bike. My regimen varies, incorporating cross-country runs, crossfit routine, powerlifting techniques, trekking, bootcamp training, muay thai, and dragonboating.

Diet: I fast for 20 hours. The eating window is only four hours per day, taking in my quota of 3,500 calories. When I'm prepping, the 3,500 calories come from salmon, lean beef, chicken breast, brown rice, sweet potato, broccoli and asparagus. Otherwise, the 3,500 calories could be pasta, burger, ramen, sushi and fried chicken.

Jean Chia, 36

Fitness advocate/bootcamp coach

Height: 1.65m Weight: 52kg

Exercise regimen: I am involved in netball, running, basketball, beach games and more. I train twice a week with the Swifts Netball Club and Team Frenz, compete in the Semi-Pro League and National League (2-3 times a week). I also conduct HIIT classes and bootcamps for young children and working adults. I have gym sessions for strengthening and running for cardio training 1-2 times a week.

Diet: I love low carbs, vegetables and high-protein meals. I also love fruits, Greek yogurt and coconut water. I believe in eating in moderation, 4-6 small meals per day and occasional good food. Always maintain a balanced diet.