Text and pictures by Ariffin Jamar

Jigsy Ray, 33

Swimming instructor

Height: 1.71m Weight: 75kg

Exercise regimen: I focus on weight training and also swimming. I try to keep my whole week active by mixing different workouts like high-intensity interval training to make it more challenging.

Diet: I have a clean diet daily, except for Sundays. It is my cheat day, so I eat anything my heart desires like high-protein food.

Jill Monica Miranda, 26

Barista

Height: 1.54m Weight: 52kg

Exercise regimen: I work out four times a week. It's a mixture of weight training and a fun, high-intensity interval training to keep things interesting.

Diet: I'm trying a semi-clean diet, getting my carbs and proteins. Once in a while, I cave in to my cravings.

