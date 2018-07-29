Hot Bods:Jino Quek, 21 and Rebecca Kim Jiwon, 22

Text and pictures by Alphonsus Chern

Jino Quek, 21

Admin Associate

Height: 1.7m Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen: I hit the gym five times a week, incorporating weightlifting and the occasional cardio workout. Due to previous injuries, I do a lot of mobility work which includes foam rolling and stretching.

Diet: My diet is called IIFYM which stands for "if it fits your macros". It basically means that I can eat anything, as long as it fits my daily calorie requirements and daily macronutrient split of protein, carbohydrates and fats. I avoid processed and oily food, and my favourite foods are burgers, ice cream, and basically anything you can find in a cheat meal.

Rebecca Kim Jiwon, 22

University undergrad

Height: 1.65m Weight: 49kg

Exercise regimen: At least three days a week, I do one to two hours of free weight training and 40 minutes of cardio-like running, swimming or squash. I also participate in golf and swimming competitions.

Diet: I eat anything and everything. But, when I'm on diet, I restrict myself to sweet potato, chicken breast, broccoli, salmon, tofu, eggs, salad, and lots of water (2.5 litres a day). I avoid soft drinks. I drink plain water or oolong tea instead, 30 minutes before and after meals. My favourite food is Mexican - tacos, burritos, kebabs and I love meats.