Hot Bods: Shishpal Singh Tara and Sylvia Shamini Anthony

Shishpal Singh Tara, 27

Flight attendant

Height: 1.72m Weight: 77kg

Exercise regimen: I work out five times a week, including two cardio sessions that could be football or just cardio exercises. For my chest, I do cable exercises and work on the inclined bench press to facilitate muscle hypertrophy growth. I do abdominal exercises, weighted crunches, leg raisers and dragon flags for abs. My lower-body workout consists of squats, deadlifts and stationary bike sprints.

Diet: Mainly brown or basmati rice and oats with white meat, such as chicken breasts and fish, egg white and the occasional lean minced beef. I like spinach too. Once every two months, I allow myself some pizza and ice cream. I avoid sugary drinks and substitute them with zero calorie options.

Sylvia Shamini Anthony, 18

Student

Height: 1.62m Weight: 55kg

Exercise regimen: I do cardio activities such as swimming, cycling and skipping thrice a week. I complete my workout with toning exercises like squats, planks and lunges. I also try to walk as much as possible when going to school.

Diet: I try to avoid carbonated drinks and limit my fast food intake. I take brown rice as much as possible and avoid food like briyani. Instead of snacking on junk food, I eat a lot of fruits instead. I allow myself treats like ice cream and pastries only once a fortnight.