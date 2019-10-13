Hot Bods: Rugby World Cup 2019 edition

KAZUKI HIMENO

COUNTRY Japan POSITION Flanker

AGE 25 HEIGHT 1.87m WEIGHT 108kg

It may be his debut World Cup, but the 25-year-old has put in some dominant displays on the field, capturing the attention of rugby fans from around the world. It is not just the flanker's performances on the pitch that have audiences riveted, as his boyish good looks have also caught the eyes of many fans.

INSTAGRAM @kazukihimeno

SONNY BILL WILLIAMS

COUNTRY New Zealand POSITION Centre

AGE 34 HEIGHT 1.91m WEIGHT 110kg

When not tearing it up on the field, this tough guy shows his soft side on social media, posting endearing photos of his wife Alana Raffie and their three children. Fans can expect more photos with Williams hinting that baby number four is on the way. The two-time World champion is a man of many talents, having boxed professionally seven times and won all of his heavyweight bouts.

INSTAGRAM @sonnybillwilliams

D.T.H. VAN DER MERWE

COUNTRY Canada POSITION Wing

AGE 33 HEIGHT 1.83m WEIGHT 92kg

The Canadian, who full name is Daniel Tailliferre Hauman van der Merwe, has sported different hair colours, alternating between brunette and blonde in his four World Cups, but one thing has remained the same: his charming smile and boyish good looks. Born in South Africa, he has been a reliable point producer throughout his career and is Canada's record test try-scorer.

INSTAGRAM @dthvdm

MARO ITOJE

COUNTRY England POSITION Flanker

AGE 24 HEIGHT 1.95m WEIGHT 115kg

A visit to his Instagram page shows the flanker's perfectly sculpted body. He graduated from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London last year. In 2017, he was the youngest player at age 22 on the British and Irish Lions squad. Last October, he was on the cover of Tatler magazine with Lady Amelia Windsor, granddaughter of the Duke of Kent and 38th in line to the British throne.

INSTAGRAM @maroitoje