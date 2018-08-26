Hot Bods: Robert Siswanto, 26 Business development manager & solution specialist

Robert Siswanto, 26 Business development manager & solution specialist

Height: 1.8m Weight: 73kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise every day (three days gym, one day cardio, repeat); two hours at the gym, with every session working on a different body part. A cardio workout is 30 minutes of running or swimming. I do ballroom dancing for leisure now, and am considering going back to taking part in competitions.

Diet: Most of the time I buy "mixed rice". As I live alone, it is quite a hassle to cook, so I do not have a strict diet. I avoid soft drinks and fast food. I generally do not like sweet stuff, unless it is ice cream for example. My favourite food is fried chicken - KFC original chicken especially, nasi padang, and whatever my mum cooks.

Ei Ei Chaw Po, 25 Pre-school teacher

Height: 1.7m Weight: 56kg

Exercise regimen: I try to exercise at least three times a week - 40 minutes of weight training and 10 minutes of HIIT (high intensity interval training). I also walk a lot daily, usually hitting 10,000 steps. Chasing the kids in school is part of my daily exercise as well. I used to play volleyball and badminton, but now I go trekking very often.

Diet: I do intermittent fasting, cycling between periods of fasting and eating. This plan does not specify which foods I should eat, but when I should eat them. I also drink three litres of water daily, and am trying (keyword is trying) to replace chocolates and snacks in my diet with fruit. I avoid soft drinks. My favourite food is anything chicken - rice, fried, curry.