Hot Bods: Robert Siswanto, 26 Business development manager & solution specialist

Text and pictures by Alphonsus Chern
Published
38 min ago
achern@sph.com.sg

Robert Siswanto, 26 Business development manager & solution specialist

Height: 1.8m Weight: 73kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise every day (three days gym, one day cardio, repeat); two hours at the gym, with every session working on a different body part. A cardio workout is 30 minutes of running or swimming. I do ballroom dancing for leisure now, and am considering going back to taking part in competitions.

Diet: Most of the time I buy "mixed rice". As I live alone, it is quite a hassle to cook, so I do not have a strict diet. I avoid soft drinks and fast food. I generally do not like sweet stuff, unless it is ice cream for example. My favourite food is fried chicken - KFC original chicken especially, nasi padang, and whatever my mum cooks.

Ei Ei Chaw Po, 25 Pre-school teacher

Height: 1.7m Weight: 56kg

Exercise regimen: I try to exercise at least three times a week - 40 minutes of weight training and 10 minutes of HIIT (high intensity interval training). I also walk a lot daily, usually hitting 10,000 steps. Chasing the kids in school is part of my daily exercise as well. I used to play volleyball and badminton, but now I go trekking very often.

Diet: I do intermittent fasting, cycling between periods of fasting and eating. This plan does not specify which foods I should eat, but when I should eat them. I also drink three litres of water daily, and am trying (keyword is trying) to replace chocolates and snacks in my diet with fruit. I avoid soft drinks. My favourite food is anything chicken - rice, fried, curry.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 26, 2018, with the headline 'Hot Bods: Robert Siswanto, 26 Business development manager & solution specialist'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!