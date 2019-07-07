Hot Bods: Ong Weiguang and Pearlyn Koh

Ong Weiguang, 22,

Freelance trainer

Height: 1.78m Weight: 82kg

Exercise regimen: I work out five or six days a week at the gym, for about 11/2 hours each time. My workouts are evenly split, with equal attention to each body part. For cardio training, I do incline walking on the treadmill three times a week. I also play basketball occasionally.

Diet: I start the day with oatmeal, a scoop of whey protein powder and five eggs (consuming only two yolks). I usually have chicken breast and white fish with rice for lunch and dinner. I also try to avoid taking carbs after 7pm. In addition, I just drink water and do not like sweet drinks.

Pearlyn Koh, 25

Trainer

Height: 1.65m Weight: 54kg

Exercise regimen: I am at the gym six days a week, and train for about 1 to 11/2 hours each time. I split my weight training, doing upper body (shoulders and back) and lower body ( glutes and hamstrings) workouts on different days. I also do abdominal exercises daily to strengthen my core. My cardio training is done on the StairMaster and treadmill.

Diet: I am preparing for a bodybuilding competition, so I have a clean diet of protein, carbs and vegetables. That means no fried food, cakes, snacks or bubble tea. When I'm not preparing for competitions, I don't really watch my diet.