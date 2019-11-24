Hot Bods: Noor Aziz and Joy Kuan

Noor Aziz, 49

Founder of Purpose Performance Wear

Height: 1.77m Weight: 66kg

Exercise regimen: My training varies from six to nine times a week. It's swimming on Mondays, double sessions of cycling and running on Tuesdays and Thursdays and single runs or riding sessions the other days. Weekends are my long training rides and runs.

Diet: I've cut out rice and unnecessary carbs and started taking in more protein and fats. I'm still a long way from a true LCHF (low-carb, high-fat) diet. Except for race day and a few days before that, I don't eat breakfast. My first meal of the day is lunch. Dinner is usually after training. I snack on nuts.

Joy Kuan, 28

Athletics coach and gym trainer

Height: 1.68m Weight: 56kg

Exercise regimen: I work out whenever time permits. Usually twice a week of long runs, three to four sessions of high-intensity interval training and occasional short-interval runs.

Diet: Local hawker food. I generally do not crave for fried food or sweets.

Text and pictures by Ariffin Jamar