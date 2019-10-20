Hot Bods: Nations Cup 2019 edition

CHARMAINE SOH

COUNTRY Singapore POSITION Goal attack, goal shooter AGE 29 HEIGHT 1.75m WEIGHT 60kg

Diet: I eat a lot of protein and fruits. I can't do without carbs but I try to avoid fried food. Desserts are my secret indulgence .

MWALE KATHY MULENAMASWE

COUNTRY Namibia POSITION Goalkeeper AGE 23 HEIGHT 1.75m WEIGHT 60kg

Diet: I eat fruits and vegetables before my workout. I snack on oatmeal bars and jelly babies for recovery after training. I have a weakness for cake, but tell myself it's not good.

ALANNA SMITH

COUNTRY Cook Islands POSITION Goal shooter AGE 27 HEIGHT 1.80m WEIGHT 72kg

Diet: I'm not too strict on my diet. When I want to treat myself I will but in moderation. I believe in having a good balance. So I can eat hard and train harder!

COURTNEY ABEL

COUNTRY Papua New Guinea POSITION Wing, goal defence AGE 21 HEIGHT 1.74m WEIGHT 77kg

Diet: I try to eat full wholesome meals - lots of vegetables and protein. I avoid processed or refined carbs such as white bread and white rice.

NIAMH REYNOLDS

COUNTRY Ireland POSITION Centre AGE 33 HEIGHT 1.73m WEIGHT 60kg

Diet: I try to eat lots of vegetables and protein. I try to be strict while training but I have a weakness for ice cream!

Text and pictures by Ong Wee Jin