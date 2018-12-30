Hot Bods: Muhammad Yusuf, 32 Manager

Muhammad Yusuf, 32 Manager

Height: 1.78m Weight: 78kg

Exercise regimen: I love a mixture of workouts and the one that covers almost everything would be Olympic weightlifting. It involves speed, power, strength, flexibility and mobility. I usually commit three to five times a week for training and the sessions are as short as 30 minutes to an hour each.

Diet: IIFYM (if it fits your macros) - it basically means that I would eat anything I want as long as it fits into my daily calorie requirements and daily macronutrient split of 50 per cent carbohydrates , 30 per cent protein and 20 per cent fats: carbohydrates which are low in GI like pasta, grainy bread, etc; protein from fish, chicken or beef; and healthy fats from nuts, avocados and fish oil.

Farah Fakar, 29 Freelance instructor

Height: 1.6m Weight: 58kg

Exercise regimen: I do cardio six times a week such as Zumba fitness, boxing, cycling and HIIT classes and lift weights four times a week at the gym. I train with a personal trainer once a week.

Diet: My diet is flexible. I do not restrict myself and I believe in eating moderately and making wise choices such as trying to avoid deep fried food. On days that I train, I usually tend to eat a lot of meat.