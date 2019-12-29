Hot Bods: Muhammad Fazrul and Jona Mae De Gollo

Muhammad Fazrul, 27

Fitness professional

Height: 1.72m Weight: 82kg

Exercise regimen: I train four to six times a week, splitting between a push-day and a pull-day. That way, I hit each muscle group more frequently. I do cardio training every day - low-intensity sustained state (LISS) style. In the off-season, it's high-intensity interval training (HIIT) once or twice a week.

Diet: During the training season I pack my own food, so that I know what goes in. I am not strict during the off-season but ensure there's a lower body-fat percentage with a good split of carbs, protein and fat.

Jona Mae De Gollo, 32

Tech talent specialist

Height: 1.70m Weight: 57kg

Exercise regimen: I do a combination of weights, HIIT, pilates and yoga. I focus on the lower body for weight training two to three times a week, cardio at least twice a week and either yoga or pilates for a good stretch once a week.

Diet: My breakfast is oats or eggs and toast. My lunch is packed - salad and boiled chicken, or udon with chicken or mixed rice. For dinner, it's pasta with either red or white meat. I try not to eat fast food, but I won't restrict myself if I have sweet cravings.

Text and pictures by Gavin Foo