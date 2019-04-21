Hot Bods: Mark Muston and Taylor Gattinella

Mark Muston, 29

Bank vice-president

Height: 1.86m Weight: 85kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym three times a week for full-body workouts. I also do a bunch of sports and activities-including basketball, wakeboarding, American football and yoga - some of them with friends. This way, I don't need to sacrifice my social life to stay in shape. A lot of my activities revolve around two concepts: functional strength and flexibility, to increase stamina and prevent injury.

Diet: I subscribe to intermittent fasting and aim to eat whole during the week by avoiding grains and carbohydrates when possible. I'm a big fan of BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids) and protein supplements, including both protein powders and bars.

Taylor Gattinella, 29

Account director

Height: 1.58m Weight: 51kg

Exercise regimen: I aim to work out once a day for both my physical and mental health. Most of my training is done with UFIT comprising different high-intensity workouts. I complement that with running and yoga, and play lacrosse and tennis to round out my workouts. My goal is to live a sustainable, balanced lifestyle. I manage this by prioritising my workouts. The more I plan my workouts, the more likely I am to follow through.

Diet: I fast intermittently and avoid eating dairy, sugar and carbohydrates during my working hours. Most evenings, I'm a bit more lenient when it comes to diet, but I try to stick to a whole-foods diet.