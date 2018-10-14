Hot Bods: Magdalene Chan, 24 Lawyer

Magdalene Chan, 24 Lawyer

Height: 1.59m Weight: 47kg

Exercise regimen: Each week, I try to hit the gym twice, 30-60 minutes, and do two to three runs. I usually run around the Marina Barrage and Tanjong Rhu area for 8km to 21km, depending on weekly mileage and race preparation. I'm training to pace the 21.1km, 2hr 45min group for the Great Eastern Women's Run. I don't have a gym routine but I lift weights and try to incorporate compound exercises like squats and pull-ups. I will swop one session for yoga or boxing if I want a change.

Diet: I eat three meals a day. I have scrambled eggs or grilled cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, or a huge bowl of yoghurt with muesli, nuts and fruit. I have no particular types of foods for lunch and tend to snack in the evening (especially if I'm running) and just eat a little after the run. I avoid fast food and fried stuff. I try to cut down on carbohydrates when not training for races and don't like sugary drinks.

Wendy Zhao, 37 Project manager

Height: 1.58m Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen: I usually train with a fitness group near the stadium for at least two hours, four to five times a week. My training includes swimming, cycling, running and strength training. I am also training to pace the 10km, 60min group for the Great Eastern Women's Run. We are wearing tutus to raise awareness of the Breast Cancer Foundation, one of its charities this year.

Diet: Breakfast is mostly raw oats with soy or almond milk, with a spoonful of peanut butter and coffee. Lunch is soupy food like yong tau foo with brown rice or non-fried vermicelli. Dinner is homemade salads twice a week, and brown rice with protein and vegetables or homemade soup or stew. I avoid fried and greasy food and indulge in sugary stuff occasionally.