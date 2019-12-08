Hot Bods: Luke Cecil and Melissa Choo

Left: Luke Cecil. Right: Melissa Choo.
Luke Cecil, 37

Restaurant supervisor

Height: 1.68m Weight: 69kg

Exercise regimen: I have weight training six or seven times a week - usually for an hour, with high intensity and minimal rest between sets. I do stretching at least 15 minutes a day, with some functional training using TRX (suspension training). Cardio is long-distance cycling once a week.

Diet: I follow a high-protein, low-fat diet, mostly white fish, chicken breast or fillet and lean beef. Carbs are oatmeal, brown rice or sweet potato. Asparagus and broccoli are my favourite greens. I snack on almonds and apples. My cheat meals are huge gourmet burgers and pizzas.

Melissa Choo, 29

Beauty therapist

Height: 1.55m Weight: 48kg

Exercise regimen: I do cardio on the cross trainer at least five times a week to stay lean. I include weight training to build lean muscles. Once a week, I go for hot yoga to relax mentally and stretch out tired muscles.

Diet: I have a high-protein, low-fat diet, mostly white fish, chicken breast or fillet and lean beef. Carbs are oatmeal, brown rice or sweet potato. I eat a lot of greens, such as broccoli and baby spinach. I snack on almonds and guava. I have one cheat meal a week.

Text and pictures by Ariffin Jamar

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 08, 2019, with the headline 'Hot Bods'. Print Edition | Subscribe
