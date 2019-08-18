Hot Bods: Kerwin Tan and Elaine Young

Kerwin Tan, 31

Pharmaceutical sales

Height: 1.7m Weight: 57kg

Exercise regimen: I am a triathlete, so my regimen revolves around swimming, cycling and running. Mondays and Wednesdays are for swimming. Tuesdays are for gym work (strength and conditioning). Thursdays are rest days. Fridays are for cycling. Saturdays are for swimming and running. Sundays are for long cycling sessions and a short run.

Diet: I don't stick to a strict diet but I am going low on carbohydrates. Eating till about 70-80 per cent full on proteins and healthy fats (like nuts). My only cheat is bubble tea (0 per cent sugar) with pearls or aloe vera.

Elaine Young, 32

Tax professional

Height: 1.62m Weight: 58kg

Exercise regimen: I am an avid triathlete, so swimming, cycling and running take up a lot of my spare time. I spend between 10 and 16 hours a week training for races.

Diet: I try to make wise food choices (vegetables, good proteins and complex carbs) which make a difference in my performance. I love food and don't shy away from what I like, especially after good week of training. Hotpot is my favourite.