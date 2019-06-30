Hot Bods : Joshua Koh and Roxanne Gan

Joshua Koh, 30

Director of strategy

Height: 1.79m Weight: 94kg

Exercise regimen: I train two to three times a day. I run, cycle, lift weighs and do functional training, but primarily CrossFit. I have quite a large gym at home but also train at commercial gyms. I am always working on my cardiorespiratory fitness, strength, functionality, as well as my mobility and flexibility. I maintain what is necessary to move my own body weight in water or on the ground - that means being able to do push-ups, pull-ups, swim and run.

Diet: I maintain a pretty strict diet even on weekends. I avoid rice, noodles and potatoes. If I am going to reduce my carbs, I will increase my fat intake so I eat things like avocado, bacon and coconut. I eat a lot of white-meat protein, like chicken, and a lot of vegetables and fruits. I drink a lot of water and coffee. I do not drink things like bubble tea and protein shakes.

Roxanne Gan, 29

Fitness advocate

Height: 1.58m Weight: 53kg

Exercise regimen: In a week, I do CrossFit four times, functional training twice, and yoga once to increase my mobility. I can now lift more, perform better and pull my body weight, which I couldn't a year ago. I am training for the first Great Eastern IPPT in August.

Diet: I don't avoid any particular food. I have a sweet tooth and, on weekdays, I am more conscious about my sugar intake. I like carbs, like brown rice and soba noodles, and eggs, chicken, salmon and vegetables. Occasionally, I indulge in bubble tea or a java chip frappe. My regular beverages are water, coffee and tea.