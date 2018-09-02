Hot Bods: Jonathan Santhanam, 24 Civil servant

Jonathan Santhanam, 24 Civil servant

Height: 1.74m Weight: 68kg

Exercise regimen: I work out five times a week - weight, strength and endurance training thrice and cardio exercises, such as running and swimming, twice.

Diet: I have four meals daily, with at least two protein-based ones that include steamed chicken breast and pan-seared salmon, but no fried stuff. I have at least five pieces of almond daily and ensure sufficient water intake. I love cakes and pastries and allow myself to have ice cream once a week on cheat day. I do not compromise on food and compensate by increasing the intensity of my workout when necessary.

Yvonne Sashirekha Maniarasu, 23 Undergraduate

Height: 1.66m Weight: 54kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym twice a week to do weight-training exercises such as squats, lunges and arm lifts, combining them with core exercises like Russian twists, leg raises and walk down push-ups on the mat. I end the session with cardio workouts, namely running on the treadmill and stair master.

Diet: I love food a lot and thus do not follow a strict diet. However, I make a conscious effort to include healthier options such as wholemeal dark-brown bread and vegetables. I have a sweet tooth so I enjoy eating cakes and cupcakes but, whenever I indulge, I always compensate by working out harder.