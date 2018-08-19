Hot Bods: Jay-Hykel Jailani, 25 Student

Jay-Hykel Jailani, 25 Student

Height: 1.82m Weight: 85kg

Exercise regimen: I hit the gym about thrice a week for a lower, upper and full body workout each time. I do not like being in the gym for too long, usually 60 to 90 minutes. I am in rugby season now so it is mostly power and explosive work. I also have rugby training sessions in the evening thrice a week and I consider that the cardio part of my regimen.

Diet: I usually try to hit anywhere between 3,000 to 4,000 calories a day. I split my meals to six a day, or every two to three hours. I try to drink about a litre of water every couple of hours. I eat pretty much anything because I burn it off easily during rugby training. I just try to avoid any fast food, oily and processed food. Breakfast is always a three-egg omelette, 400ml of chocolate milk and an apple.

Ong Pei Yi, 25 Self-employed, managing kids programmes

Height: 1.66m Weight: 62kg

Exercise regimen: Being a rugby player, hitting the gym is mandatory for building strength and conditioning. Every week, I go to the gym two to three times, along with two to four field training sessions. The intensity and frequency of training vary during different seasons. I consider my work exercise, because I am on the move constantly, dancing and having fun with kids.

Diet: I try to have a rainbow diet, lots of colours from my fruits and vegetables, coupled with sufficient protein and quality carbs. My work requires me to move around and be active, so I am constantly snacking every other hour. Snacks include nuts, yogurt and more fruits.