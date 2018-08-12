Hot Bods: Jason Chen, 20, National serviceman

Jason Chen, 20, National serviceman

Height: 1.81m Weight: 64kg

Exercise regimen: Commando training often includes weekly strength, speed and cardio training. When it is less busy in camp, I try to visit the gym at least twice a week - incorporating more compound exercises and interval training at least once. Weekends are to indulge in my hobbies with friends and family such as tennis, rock climbing or some callisthenics. Sometimes I like to try some tricks my pole-dancing girlfriend teaches me.

Diet: Nothing very strict but I have a huge appetite and a sweet tooth. My meals comprise mainly the healthier cookhouse food on weekdays. But on weekends, I can't help but binge on some fast food, desserts and of course my favourite bak chor mee. Nothing would top it off better than an amazing cup of ice teh c.

Cherie Lim, 20 University student

Height: 1.63m Weight: 52kg

Exercise regimen: I love weekly practice at Acro Polates. Not only is pole dancing super fun, unconventional and unexpectedly daunting, but it also has awesome physical health benefits. My upper-body strength and arm muscles are worked out the most; my core is trained to remain engaged; and my whole body is kept toned and strengthened. My biggest gains extend to having a boosted confidence about myself ; positive self-image grows from the inside.

Diet: I eat pretty much anything, any time, anywhere. But my golden rule is: I must feel good about my body; it is subjective but it keeps me balanced and healthy in my ideal ways. Once I start to feel self-conscious about my tummy, after eating a lot, I promise to be good to my body and serve it one whole raw plate of leafy goodness and go for a jog. Self-confidence should drive how you exercise or eat, and not the other way round. This way, you can love being in your own skin while enjoying the best food.