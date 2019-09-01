Hot Bods: James Chua Ming Loon and Beckie Loh

James Chua Ming Loon, 32

Fitness instructor

Height: 1.74m Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen: I teach four or five groups a day and work out with them. They are mostly high-intensity classes (Zumba, Fight Do, cardio HIIT, HIIT/bootcamp, body toning, aerobics). After class, I focus on muscle recovery and stretching. I swim too.

Diet: Everything in moderation. However, I avoid fried, oily and fatty foods. I also peel the skin off chicken and pork. I eat a lot of vegetables and fruits, and I am not a fan of sugary drinks or desserts.

Beckie Loh, 33

Personal trainer/fitness instructor

Height: 1.58m Weight: 46kg

Exercise regimen: I do weights and functional training three or four times a week. I'm returning to muay thai, so I practise at least once a week. I also enjoy basketball, wakeboarding, cycling and rollerblading.

Diet: My body is lean, so I need more calories to maintain muscle mass. Carbs, protein and healthy fats are beneficial for my body type. I love all kinds of food and desserts, but I try for a well-balanced and healthy meal.