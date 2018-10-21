Hot Bods: Hong Xixiang, 30 Civil servant

Hong Xixiang, 30 Civil servant

Height: 1.72m Weight: 64kg

Exercise regimen: I work out daily for about one to two hours on weekdays and five to six hours on weekends. Training is usually running with a weighted vest, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and strength and endurance exercises. I also take part in martial art fitness classes and practise boxing, muay thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu to enhance my self-defence. On weekends or days when I'm off, I do six back-to-back classes of HIIT, strength and endurance, and martial art fitness.

Diet: I do not follow any particular diet but I try to eat less oily stuff. Once a week, I will indulge in food such as McDonald's, ice cream and potato chips. After that, I will be motivated to train harder to burn off that junk food.

Jiya Ng, 24 Dentist

Height: 1.60m Weight: 53kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise almost every day, and I enjoy both high-intensity, cardio-focused classes as well as strength training. The former include, for example, high reps and sets of exercises like burpees with box jumps or overhead kettlebell swings. During strength training, I would be carrying much heavier weights to do compound movements like barbell deadlifts, or clean and press exercises for fewer reps at a time. I have tried to do more calisthenics and I really enjoy the challenge of mastering new movements.

Diet: I never go anywhere without my water bottle and I am a true fan of plain water. While I am a voracious eater and do not stick to any kind of diet, I do eat plenty of vegetables and fruits. Meals at home are often a balanced medley of seafood, vegetables, and brown rice. It is important not to restrict yourself and to fuel your body with food that makes you happy and supports your physical fitness needs.