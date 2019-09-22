Hot Bods: Hafiz Jumahat and Farah Dilah

Hafiz Jumahat, 33

Business owner / Personal trainer

Height: 1.69m Weight: 72kg

Exercise regimen: I do weight training six or seven days a week and fast cardio in the morning for 30 to 45 minutes four or five times a week. I have completed six Ironmans, four ultra-marathons and over 20 marathons. Currently I am training for my first bodybuilding show, the Men's Physique, next month. It's a big change from endurance sport to aesthetic sport.

Diet: Oats and protein are staples for me every morning. Lunch and dinner usually consist of fish and brown rice. All my meals are home cooked. If I'm eating outside, my choices will be prioritised around protein and I try to avoid fried food. I take protein supplements as well as fish oil, zinc, magnesium and other multi-vitamins.

Farah Dilah, 35

Occupational health nurse

Height: 1.65m Weight: 53.5kg

Exercise regimen: I work out at the gym three or four times a week, during my lunch break at work or weekends. I also walk to the MRT station instead of taking the bus.

Diet: I start my mornings with a cup of plain water, two hours before breakfast. I also pack my breakfast and lunch to work in order to watch what I eat. I prefer healthier food, like vegetables and fruits. I will take protein supplements to aid in muscle recovery, and choose oats or cereal for supper.