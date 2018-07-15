Hot Bods: Gajeshwaran Rajendran, 21 Undergrad, part-time financial consultant

Gajeshwaran Rajendran, 21 Undergrad, part-time financial consultant

Height: 1.75m Weight: 68kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise thrice a week - one session of cardio exercise and two sessions of weight training, which consist of push and pull exercises and lower body strengthening. I also enjoy playing soccer and basketball, and engage in outdoor activities such as kayaking and rock climbing.

Diet: I take six regular portion meals daily to counter high metabolism and take double portions of carbohydrates in comparison to my protein intake. I avoid sugary drinks and allow myself only cheese cakes, milkshakes and ice cream once a week. I also prefer snacks such as walnut bars and peanut butter to chips or fried food.

Rupalavanya Balasubramaniam, 23 Undergrad, part-time dance instructor

Height: 1.56m Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen: I teach dance, both Indian classical and modern contemporary, six times a week, four to six hours a day; that is also my cardio exercise. Classical ballet stretches which combine both upper body and lower body workouts act as toning exercises.

Diet: I have a low-carb diet that includes more white meat such as chicken and fish. I avoid frying so my food is usually baked. I drink Milo for energy and snack on steamed food, sushi without rice, sashimi, cereal and muesli bars and nuts. I allow myself pastries and ice cream once a week.