Hot Bods: Fitri Salim, 32 Emergency medical technician fire biker

Fitri Salim, 32 Emergency medical technician fire biker

Height: 1.81m Weight: 75kg

Exercise regimen: I'm a full-time firefighter with a schedule requiring a 24-hour shift twice a week that uses up a lot of strength and endurance. When I'm free at work, I do military exercises and 10 minutes of cardio. On my days off, my routine consists of weight and functional training. To maintain my bodywork, I train one to two hours a day, five times a week in the gym.

Diet: I have coffee to start my day. Usually I have five meals a day at three-hour intervals. I get my protein from chicken breast and take white rice or wholemeal pasta for carbs. I drink 4.55 litres of water daily. I avoid sweet drinks and replace it with more fruit intake. To reward myself a little, I have a cheat day every weekend.

Bernice Chen, 27 Fitness enthusiast and HIIT coach

Height: 1.62m Weight: 52kg

Exercise regimen: I work out about four to five times a week and each week consists of a variety of different exercises - interval training, sprints, yoga, CrossFit, and strength training - just to keep the body toned and healthy.

Diet: It is pretty simple: Know what's in your food and you will know what is going into your body so I make my own meals six days a week. Life is all about balance and when I'm out with my friends and family, you will definitely see me enjoying a glass of wine and a slice of pizza without guilt.