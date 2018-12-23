Hot Bods: Eldon Ng, 21 Student

Eldon Ng, 21 Student

Height: 1.78m Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen: At my peak, I would hit the gym every day on top of my thrice-weekly water polo training sessions. I do not believe in splitting my workout into different days, so I do full-body workouts daily. I have been a competitive swimmer since the age of seven, and a water polo player since 13. I enjoy other sports such as basketball and football, and also pursue other hobbies like skating, long boarding and breakdancing.

Diet: I eat three proper meals a day. "Eat when you are hungry, not when your mouth is itchy" is my motto. I am consistent with meal times and I eat my carbs. I love junk food such as sweets and chocolates but I try to avoid them; this includes sweet drinks such as my beloved bubble tea.

Serene Mok, 50 Homemaker

Height: 1.65m Weight: 51.5kg

Exercise regimen: I try to make my five-day weekly routine as well-rounded as possible. In the gym, I include varieties of weight training for strength, HIIT, and the Tabata circuit to improve endurance, agility, and speed. I look forward to Wednesday evening track training. I also enjoy yoga. On weekends, I run between 10km and 15km on the trails, and more during race season. I love the challenge of obstacle races. I was first in my age group at the Spartan Super race and second in the Spartan Spirit event.

Diet: I follow the rule of eating healthy 80 per cent of the time. On workout day, I eat three full and balanced meals and a late afternoon snack. On a rest day, my first meal is often lunch. I avoid spicy and oily food and alcohol before a race. I have too many favourite foods but, if there is a good fried carrot cake with sweet black sauce, I would choose that.