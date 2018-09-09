Hot Bods: Dylan Hong, 26 Marketing executive

Dylan Hong, 26 Marketing executive

Height: 1.75m Weight: 74kg

Exercise regimen: I do weight training for two days, followed by one day when I do exercises like calisthenics or play basketball or swim for cardio exercise. Weight training consists of an upper-lower body split. A good combination of compound and isolation exercises maximises my efforts in the gym before I go to work in the morning.

Diet: For breakfast, I have a protein shake, two eggs and a cup of blueberries. For lunch, it is usually yong tau foo, chicken rice or grain bowls. Dinner may be salad, a chirashi bowl or steak. I avoid fast food, processed food and sweet drinks. The key is to eat in moderation. I occasionally indulge in desserts, acai bowls and bread.

Cheryl Leo, 25 Ballet and yoga teacher

Height: 1.58m Weight: 48kg

Exercise regimen: I like to start my day with yoga because it makes me feel good and happy before going to work. I teach at least 30 hours of ballet and yoga weekly. I also attend four classes of yoga a week, one of which is a hot yoga class.

Diet: I eat everything, but meals at home usually use brown rice. Sometimes there is no rice but soup with a lot of ingredients like chicken and carrots and onions. On weekends, I pack food to work and have broccoli and salmon with brown rice. When I eat out, I don't restrict myself but I don't like carbonated drinks.