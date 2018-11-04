Hot Bods: Davin Choo, 24 Student

Davin Choo, 24 Student

Height: 1.85m Weight: 84kg

Exercise regimen: I focus on weight training but also enjoy calisthenics and Olympic lifting. I try to keep my whole week active by mixing different workouts to keep things interesting and challenging.

Diet: I'm flexible, but prioritise carbs and protein in meals. I also increase the calories accordingly to the intensity of my workout. My mantra is to always enjoy life and not be a slave to your diet.

Jacqueline Kee, 30 Lifestyle motivator

Height: 1.70m Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen: I work out five to six times a week for 45-60 minutes. My training involves cardio-based workouts such as boxing, spinning, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and resistance training. Most women avoid using weights because they are afraid of "bulking" up. However, once I understood the misconception, weights became my best friend. I mix weights with workouts two to three times a week. I also enjoy exploring new sports and activities.

Diet: I eat in moderation, making sure there's a good portion of protein, carbs and veggies in every meal. I also try healthier alternatives like hormone-free eggs, chickpeas, or salmon and chicken. I tend to avoid supper - but we all have our "hiccups" when we socialise. Before or after indulging, there's more incentive to burn off the excess calories.