Hot Bods: Darren Tan Jun Yuan, 27 Admin officer

Darren Tan Jun Yuan, 27 Admin officer
Height: 1.75m Weight: 68kg
Exercise regimen: I usually exercise three times a week, mainly bodyweight exercise and stretching. I run twice a week to maintain cardio strength.
Diet: I don't really watch my diet, but I prefer home-cooked food and soups.
Amy Tsui, 28 Studio owner
Height: 1.53m Weight: 50kg
Exercise regimen: I go to the gym, where I do circuit training. I also indulge in boxing.
Diet: I have shakes for breakfast. I go for food that has less carbo and lots of veggies.