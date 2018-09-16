Hot Bods: Darren Tan Jun Yuan, 27 Admin officer

Darren Tan Jun Yuan, 27 Admin officer

Height: 1.75m Weight: 68kg

Exercise regimen: I usually exercise three times a week, mainly bodyweight exercise and stretching. I run twice a week to maintain cardio strength.

Diet: I don't really watch my diet, but I prefer home-cooked food and soups.

Amy Tsui, 28 Studio owner

Height: 1.53m Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym, where I do circuit training. I also indulge in boxing.

Diet: I have shakes for breakfast. I go for food that has less carbo and lots of veggies.