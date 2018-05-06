Hot Bods: Chan Yoke Khiong, 61 Polytechnic lecturer

Chan Yoke Khiong, 61 Polytechnic lecturer

Height: 1.65m Weight: 61kg

Exercise regimen: I lift weights at the gym five times a week after work with each session lasting one hour. I am recovering from a leg injury, and have just returned to running, covering 5km once a week.

Diet: I have coffee with less sugar and noodles or porridge for breakfast and lunch consists of noodles with soup. I always eat blueberries before dinner, and have half a bowl of brown rice with vegetables, fish or chicken for dinner. I do not snack or have supper, and have fast food only once every few months. I do enjoy a glass of beer during social events.

Linda Tan, 53 Quality director

Height: 1.67m Weight: 52g

Exercise regimen: I put in eight to 10 hours of workout at the gym every week - consisting of high intensity, endurance and resistance training. Ever since I started working out four years ago, I have lost more than 11kg and have downsized my clothes by three sizes.

Diet: I am a lifelong vegetarian and breakfast consists of plain yogurt and almond flakes, together with a self-prepared mixture of oatmeal, flax seed, chia seed, sesame powder, black soya bean powder and baby oats. Lunch is home-cooked noodles or pasta with vegetables and mushrooms. I have a light meal of a half-portion noodle or mee sua before my evening gym session, and a bowl of stir-fried broccoli after that.

