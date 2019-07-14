Hot Bods: Cavell Lim and Christina Cai

Cavell Lim, 26

Graphic designer

Height: 1.7m Weight: 72kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym five or six times a week, 11/2 hours each session. I work on different muscles using weights: chest (Monday and Friday), back (Tuesday), shoulders (Thursday), arms (Saturday) and legs (Sunday). Wednesday is my rest day. I don't really do sports, but I swim occasionally.

Diet: I eat high protein food and control my carbs. Occasionally, I eat sweet stuff such as cake and chocolate but not sugary drinks. It is all about balance.

Christina Cai, 20

Freelance dancer and instructor

Height: 1.6m Weight: 50kg

Exercise regimen: I used to be a rhythmic gymnast. Now I have at least five hours of dance training daily on weekdays. I also attend hot yoga and spin classes, and bounce classes throughout the week. Occasionally, I play netball.

Diet: My breakfast is usually boiled chicken breast with broccoli and carrots. Lunch and dinner would be salad or a chicken-breast wrap. If I have a show coming up, breakfast is fruits and protein shake. Lunch would be my salad or wrap, and I end with a meal replacement shake.