Hot Bods: Benjamin Ho, 25 Engineer

Benjamin Ho, 25 Engineer

Height: 1.83m Weight: 80kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym for strength training thrice a week. I also run once a week and go kayaking during the weekends.

Diet: I try to keep a balanced diet, hence my preferred daily meal is rice with meat and vegetables. I also try to have a serving of fruit every day and avoid too much sugar.

Chu Jie Ying, 24 Teacher

Height: 1.75m Weight: 55kg

Exercise regimen: I do yoga once or twice a week as well as daily stretching and bodyweight exercises. I believe in an active lifestyle, hence I walk to places and take the stairs whenever I can.

Diet: I start my mornings with two boiled eggs and try to keep a balanced diet. I do not restrict what I eat but I choose healthier options.