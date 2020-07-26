Darren Ho, 38

Assistant director

Height: 1.76m Weight: 74kg

Exercise regimen: I work out between 18 and 25 hours a week, mostly swimming, cycling and running. I wake up at 4 or 4.30am and get my first session (usually a run and swim) in. This is followed by a quick session during lunch, usually in the gym, and another after work. I play tennis and have a recovery day every nine to 14 days. Balancing this schedule with work gives me greater focus and makes me more disciplined with time.

Diet: My diet is mainly plant-based and I consume a lot of greens, grains, soy and fruit as my staple. I avoid processed foods and dairy, due to my allergies and health issues when I weighed 150kg. I also snack a lot on nuts and dates, and hydrate as much as possible to keep my body ready for the next session.

Jeni Lim, 45 Fitness coach

Height: 1.58m Weight: 48kg

Exercise regimen: I am a full-time fitness coach and have been teaching Piloxing for five years. I used to be obese, weighing 85kg in 2012. That was when I decided on a strict exercise regimen and I have not looked back since. I run three times a week and do strength training twice a week. Being active and healthy is important to maintain youthfulness and wellness.

Diet: I have five small meals daily. Each meal consists of a protein, a vegetable and fruit. I snack on protein bars, nuts and chocolates. I also have salad with eggs; four eggs every day. I indulge in cakes and chocolates at times. I stay away from fatty, oily and spicy food to avoid indigestion as my gall bladder was removed last year.