Davidson Gan, 25

Chinese herbs salesman/personal trainer

Height: 1.75m Weight: 72kg

Exercise regimen: I train every night for about an hour, focusing on various muscle groups. I stretch to warm up. These static exercises reduce the chances of injury and also improve speed and strength. My workout focuses on eccentric phases and increased training volume such as squats and deadlifts. I will end my routine with a 20-minute walk on the treadmill set to the highest incline.

Diet: I have nutritious food to gain muscle mass and to repair muscle strains. I keep to a diet of complex carbohydrates and lean proteins, such as chicken breast, beef, oatmeal, quinoa and sweet potatoes, especially when I am training for a bodybuilding competition.

Chen Simin, 30

Web designer

Height: 1.50m Weight: 46kg

Exercise regimen: I exercise six days a week, working around my work schedule. I focus on different types of training. In the mornings, I do strength training, core exercises and run for about 45 minutes. Night training consists of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) or a 30-minute jog around the area. I record my training routine with details such as poundage and repetitions for different exercises in a notebook.

Diet: It is pretty flexible for now. Six small meals, two-three hour intervals, comprising proteins such as chicken breast, fish, eggs, almonds and sweet potatoes. If I compete in a bikini contest or a cheerleading competition, I will adhere to a strict diet.