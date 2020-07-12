Clarence Ang, 32

Engineer

Height: 1.73m Weight: 65kg

Exercise regimen: I go to the gym four or five times a week, using mostly free weights with some machines. I am following a push, pull, legs split routine. I also join my buddies for basketball or football weekly.

Diet: My diet consists of pasta, rice, sweet potatoes, chicken breast, beef and occasionally fish, with any kind of greens I can find. I don't avoid any food as I am following an 80 per cent clean-20 per cent junk diet. I have a sweet tooth so cakes, waffles and ice cream, chocolates are my favourites. But I eat everything in moderation.

Emi Yoshimoto, 39

Healthcare general manager

Height: 1.60cm Weight: 48kg

Exercise regimen: I attend belly dance classes weekly and practise at my own studio. I also do twists and stretches before bedtime because my ideal body shape is lithe and curvy. I take my kids out to play every weekend - that is a lot of exercise for me.

Diet: For breakfast, I eat only fruit. Lunch is either salad with protein, bah kut teh or yong tau foo. I usually have Japanese food for dinner: one bowl of salad (kale, salad leaves, tomato, avocado), one boiled vegetable dish (broccoli, asparagus or kailan), one protein dish (beef, pork, chicken or salmon), half a bowl of rice and one bowl of miso soup. I avoid food with a lot of oil and sugar. I always cut the fat off meat and don't add sugar in my drinks. I also avoid carbohydrates. My favourite food is sashimi.